Seattle police arrest Capitol Hill security guard for allegedly fighting, stabbing trespasser

A 57-year-old security guard working in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood has been arrested for allegedly fighting and stabbing a man accused of trespassing on private property.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, multiple people called 911 to report that a security guard had stabbed a man in the 1600 block of Broadway. Through their investigation, officers discovered that the security guard had initially confronted the victim about drinking and trespassing on private property outside a business.

"The security guard escalated the confrontation to a physical fight rather than disengaging with the victim, and he then seriously escalated the fight by stabbing the victim," Seattle Police said.

When police spoke with the security guard, he denied stabbing the victim or having a knife at all. Officers eventually found the knife in a break room, hidden under a bag of chips.

The 25-year-old victim was stabbed near his collarbone and was treated by Seattle Fire Department medics at the scene. He was then driven to Harborview Medical Center.

The security guard was arrested and booked into King County Jail for assault.