Seattle Pacific University, CWU and WWU to require vaccines for students ahead of fall 2021 term

On Friday, Seattle Pacific University announced they would require all undergraduate and graduate students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus for the fall quarter this year.

"As Seattle Pacific University plans to return to in-person instruction, housing, and campus activities for Autumn Quarter 2021, the administration announced today that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all undergraduate and graduate students. ," a spokesperson for SPU said in a statement.

Via email, SPU said vaccine requirements for employees will be made at a later date following further consultations and review of applicable guidance. Fall quarter for SPU begins September 31.

RELATED: University of Washington to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students before fall semester

Western Washington University in Bellingham will require students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes start again this fall.

University President Sabah Randhawa made the announcement Wednesday, The Bellingham Herald reported.

Randhawa said the decision was endorsed by the school’s board of trustees at a special meeting in the belief that it will protect the health and safety of the community on- and off-campus and speed the return to more normal in-person operations.

The announcement about Central was made via a letter to the campus and posted to Central’s website on Thursday, The Daily Record reported. In the letter, university officials said the decision was driven by the increased availability of the vaccine. Central has recently offered vaccine clinics on campus for students and staff.

Eastern Washington University in Cheney, however, will not require students and faculty to get the COVID-19 vaccine, KHQ reported.

"The decision to get vaccinated is not one that we can make for you," Eastern Interim President David May said Thursday in a news release.

May asked students and faculty to take responsibility by getting the vaccine, but reinforced that it would not be a requirement. He added that there may be some areas on campus where vaccination requirements are implemented.

Several public and private universities across the country and in Washington state have already said proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required on campus.

Additional colleges in the state also requiring the vaccination include Washington State University, the University of Washington, Pacific Lutheran University and Seattle University.

