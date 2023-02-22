Seattle man sentenced for selling fentanyl while carrying a loaded firearm downtown

A Seattle man was sentenced to five years in prison for selling hard drugs downtown, and for shoplifting with a loaded firearm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 31-year-old Kendall Aston was arrested on March 23 after Seattle Police officers saw him dealing fentanyl and other drugs near the area of 3rd Ave., between Pike and Pine Streets.

"Mr. Alston was armed with a loaded handgun while dealing potentially deadly fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle," said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. "Drugs and guns are a deadly combination and getting both off the street is a priority for the community."

According to court records, Seattle Police had been surveilling this particular area as part of "Operation New Day", which is an emphasis patrol aimed at increasing public safety in areas that are hot spots for crime.

After bringing Alston into custody, police seized 244 fentanyl pills, and a loaded Hi-Point .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Back in Jan. 2022, Alston was also arrested for shoplifting while carrying a different firearm in Bellevue.

After a 3-day trial in August, Alston was found guilty of knowingly distributing fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

Alston is also prohibited from possessing a firearm after being convicted for a 2018 residential burglary in Pierce County, and a 2013 residential burglary in King County.

At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Lauren J. King noted Alston was "an intelligent young man engaging in high-risk behavior; Possessing a firearm while dealing drugs adds to the danger."