Seattle man on FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly stealing $30M from businesses, investors

A Seattle man is on the FBI's Most Wanted list for allegedly being involved in multiple schemes that put businesses and thousands of investors out $30 million.

According to the FBI, starting in 2017, 42-year-old Justin Costello allegedly stole around $3.7 million from marijuana businesses in Washington, Colorado, California, Illinois and Alaska through his banking company, which he owned and operated.

The FBI says Costello also allegedly defrauded private investors in his companies and engaged in several pump-and-dump schemes. Costello allegedly made numerous claims to potential private investors, none of which were true. He got $30 million from these alleged schemes, the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Costello on Sept. 28 out of Seattle after he was charged with 22 counts of fraud by wire and three counts of securities fraud.

He was supposed to turn himself in to authorities in San Diego, but did not show up.

Costello has ties to Washington, Las Vegas, San Diego, Sacramento, and Palm Springs, California. He may be traveling with his wife, Katrina Rosseini, who is not wanted, the FBI said. They may also have a small, white dog with them.

Costello is 5'10" and weighs about 165 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on him or if you've seen him, contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.