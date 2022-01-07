Seattle firefighters rescue man trapped in home that slid off its foundation

Seattle firefighters rescued a man trapped in a home that slid off its foundation in the Magnolia neighborhood.

According to Seattle fire, a home in the 2400 block of Perkins Lane West collapsed following a hill slide Friday afternoon.

When firefighters arrived, they learned a man was trapped in the basement of the home, stuck under some debris. A woman also in the home at the time was able to escape.

A dog died in the slide and a second dog has yet to be located, firefighters said.

Crews had to work uphill to rescue the man, as well as put out a fire inside the home. The fire started as a result of the slide, according to SFD.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man from the basement, saying his location in the home aided in a quick and efficient rescue. It's unclear at this time whether he had serious injuries.

The man and woman were taken to the hospital for evaluation, but they're expected to be okay.

Seattle police also responded and evacuated the home next door as a precaution. Firefighters are sweeping the area to make sure other homes nearby are safe.

City engineers are assessing exactly what caused the slide. They will remain on-site for several hours to assess structural damage and to see if there is potential for more sliding in the area.

Access to the area is closed off.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 News will have updates as they become available.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram