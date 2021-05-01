Natural gas leak prompts evacuations in South Lake Union area

Seattle firefighters and traffic crews are investigating natural gas leak Saturday morning.

The reported gas leak near Republican St. & Westlake Ave. N. in the South Lake Union area. Crews have evacuated the area from Mercer St. S to Thomas St and 9th Ave N east to Fairview Ave N.

A spokesperson with Puget Sound Energy (PSE) says a third-party excavator was digging in the area and punctured a 2-inch hole in a gas line. Crews were able to secure the gas line around 11:45 a.m.

Crews hope to have it clamped and have to start repairing. It can take a few hours to repair. PSE cres continue to measure air quality in the immediate area to ensure safe levels.

SDOT is advising drivers in the area to use alternate routes as the road remains blocked off during the response.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is available.

