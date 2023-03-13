Search underway for missing Tacoma pilot

A search is underway to find a missing pilot near Lake Quinalt and Queets.

Monday marks one week since Rod Collen was last seen. The 15-year pilot is from Tacoma.

According to police he went out alone for a flight March, but never returned.

His flight recorded on Flight Radar 24, it shows Collen's 2006 Cessna T182 Turbo Skylane taking off from Tacoma Narrows Airport at 5:35 p.m. flying over Fox Island, but his signal dropped seven minutes into the flight over the Key Peninsula.

Loved ones reported him missing, and a search quickly underway. Washington Department of Transportation's Search and Rescue Coordinator Thomas Peterson says they worked with the Air Force Radar Forensic Team to look for signals and used military radars which indicated the plane flew for 36 more minutes after its signal dropped.

FOX 13 asked why and how the plane could've gone offline and continued flying.

Peterson said, "smaller planes we fly, have a magneto ignition system, so you can lose all electrical power and the engine will continue to run. His [Collen] aircraft was a modern one with a glass cockpit or digital displays, and they require a lot of power. If there's a problem with the power system, like the alternator, you could lose all that. So it's not unheard of that people would have problems where their radio equipment failed or they're in-flight, and they were able to continue to a destination."

Search and rescue teams are now looking for the 15-year pilot over a 36 square mile area in the rugged forest land near Queets.

However, Peterson says rain, turbulence and snow are hindering their efforts.

"That's kind of a distracter because we're looking for parts of a white airplane down in the trees, and we're finding lots of snow; that kind of as a false positive, if you will, over and over again," Peterson said.

Despite the difficulty getting crews up in the air, officials say this remains a ‘search and rescue’ mission.

"People have survived situations like this for longer periods and so we can give it all the effort we can to see if we can locate this airplane, so we can get this person back to his family," Peterson said.

Peterson says radar data paired with altitude information indicates there was a rapid "nose dive like" descent.

"There are a lot of reasons for why this probably could have happened from the pilot perspective," Peterson said. "Looking at his past flights, he looks like he's a pretty good pilot. He's flown to Los Angeles and Lake Tahoe and then other places in the country in the airplane."

According to family Collen went out alone, It's still unclear what led up moments to his disappearance.

"There wasn't a filed flight plan and that's not required to go fly around," Peterson said. "There was no indication or information from the family that said he wanted to go to ‘X’ or ‘Y’ and so he was just out on the flight."

With weather impacting search efforts, officials are now talking about expanding their search on foot with at least a dozen trained crew members starting Monday.

While many want to step up and volunteer, officials say the terrain and cold temperatures are not suitable for those not trained.

Search and Rescue are urging anyone who thinks they saw or heard a plane in the area are asked to call the State Emergency Operations Center at 1-800-258-5990.

This is a developing story, the next update expected at 10 a.m. Monday.