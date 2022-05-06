Search is on for man who escaped a federal prison in Oregon

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a fugitive, with significant ties to Snohomish County, who escaped an Oregon prison.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), The U.S. Marshals and the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is searching for 38-year-old Andrew Cain Kristovich after he escaped FCI Sheridan on April 25.

Authorities say Kristovich traveled to an associate's house in Clark County, Washington, where he allegedly assaulted and raped the person before fleeing with their debit card, cellphone and car.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has developed probable cause to arrest Kristovich for second-degree rape, second-degree assault with domestic-violence strangulation, second-degree robbery, unlawful imprisonment and auto theft, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristovich is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to email Deputy Barnett at Jonathan.Barnett@snoco.org.

