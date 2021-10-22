Expand / Collapse search
Rough seas knock 40 shipping containers into Pacific Ocean near Strait of Juan de Fuca

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 11 hours ago
Washington
FOX 13 Seattle

NEAH BAY, Wash. - Forty shipping containers are adrift in the Pacific Ocean after rough seas knocked them off of a ship just west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance.

The ship lost the containers around midnight Friday and some of the containers are still floating, the U.S. Coast Guard told FOX 13 News.

Photos captured from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter show containers in the Pacific Ocean.

The vessel is currently anchored near Victoria, British Columbia, and is taking inventory.

Coast Guard crews are flying over the area to monitor the movement of the containers.

Photos captured from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter show containers in the Pacific Ocean.

