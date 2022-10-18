Road rage suspected in shooting death of 24-year-old Everett woman

The shooting death of a 24-year-old Everett woman on US 2 last weekend is being investigated by the Washington State Patrol as a likely road-rage killing.

Scott Davis is the father of the victim, Raelyn Davis. He says she was on her way back from Leavenworth to celebrate his birthday, but she never made it.

"She had her struggles, but she always fought to get through those," said a tearful Scott Davis. "I’m proud of her."

Davis was emotional talking about losing his only child just as she began to land on her feet. He says Raelyn was never afraid to show people how she felt.

"She was spontaneous, bright, caring. She was always willing to give," he said.

The Washington State Patrol says Raelyn was a passenger inside a 2014 Kia Sorrento traveling back to Puget Sound from Leavenworth on Saturday evening. Somewhere near Skykomish, troopers say the driver of the Kia got into some sort of altercation with people inside a dark-colored Subaru SUV that also has a roof-mounted cargo basket.

Troopers say whatever sparked the conflict escalated when a passenger inside the Subaru pulled a gun and shot through the Kia’s rear windshield. The bullet struck Raelyn, and she died along US 2.

"This one started out with high beams being flashed," said Trooper Kelsey Harding. ‘I’m not sure what the suspect vehicle was upset about, but the victim vehicle was just driving home from being at Oktoberfest."

Raelyn’s father was filled with emotions when he met with FOX 13 News to share details about Raelyn. He believes the person who killed her can redeem themselves, if only they step forward and take responsibility for their action.

RELATED: Deputies: Body found on SR 509 near south Seattle ID'd as 16-year-old girl

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

"Reach inside of you and do what’s right for me and for Raelyn, and for her family, and do what’s right for the public," he said.

Troopers are hopeful the public can assist in their search for a suspect by sharing dashcam video. Detectives ask that anyone traveling between Monroe and Wenatchee Saturday evening between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., reach out to troopers with their video.