Restaurant in Seattle's University District closed for violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
COVID-19 in Washington
Flowers Bar and Restaurant in Seattle's U-District was shut down for maskless workers and allowing too many people in the restaurant.

SEATTLE - A restaurant and bar in Seattle's University District is closed until further notice for violating COVID-19 masking and occupancy protocols. 

According to King County Public Health, inspectors found the following violations at Flowers Bar & Restaurant on University Way: 

  • Lack of use of face coverings by restaurant staff and customers
  • Exceeding food establishment occupancy limits
  • Lack of maintaining social distancing

Health officials said the restaurant can reopen when the "issues are resolved."

King County, the county where the restaurant is located, is in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which allows restaurants to serve customers inside at 50 percent capacity. 

Gov. Jay Inslee will give an update on county-by-county reopening phases around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. King County's current COVID-19 case rate and hospitalizations could mean the county will move to Phase 2, which would restrict indoor dining and other businesses to 25 percent capacity. 

