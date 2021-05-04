Restaurant in Seattle's University District closed for violating COVID-19 restrictions

A restaurant and bar in Seattle's University District is closed until further notice for violating COVID-19 masking and occupancy protocols.

According to King County Public Health, inspectors found the following violations at Flowers Bar & Restaurant on University Way:

Lack of use of face coverings by restaurant staff and customers

Exceeding food establishment occupancy limits

Lack of maintaining social distancing

Health officials said the restaurant can reopen when the "issues are resolved."

King County, the county where the restaurant is located, is in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan, which allows restaurants to serve customers inside at 50 percent capacity.

RELATED: University of Washington to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students before fall semester

Advertisement

Gov. Jay Inslee will give an update on county-by-county reopening phases around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. King County's current COVID-19 case rate and hospitalizations could mean the county will move to Phase 2, which would restrict indoor dining and other businesses to 25 percent capacity.

You can watch Inslee's COVID announcement live in the video player below: