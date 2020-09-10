Resources 'extremely taxed' as crews battle Sumner Grade Fire

Not much changed overnight as crews continue fighting the Sumner Grade Fire in Pierce County.

The fire, which started overnight Monday, has burned roughly 800 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Thursday morning. Four homes have been destroyed in the Sumner Grade Fire. That's in addition to the five homes and 10 buildings that burned in the Graham brush fire earlier this week.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations remain in place for much of the area; SR-410 is still closed. Crews say there are downed power lines and other hazards on the highway. They're asking area residents to stop driving around the barricades.

East Pierce Fire says the thick smoke, steep terrain and dense trees have made visibility difficult. What's even more taxing is the lack of resources: With deadly fires burning up and down the West Coast, East Pierce Fire is struggling to get the equipment they need to fight the Sumner Grade fire.

"We are making do with what we have," East Pierce Fire said on Twitter.

The number of destructive wildfires raging on the West Coast is unprecedented. Roughly 600,000 acres have burned in Washington state since Monday, topping the half-a-million acres that burned in the state's worst wildfire season in 2015.

Lionshead fire in Oregon (Inciweb)

The state's largest fire, the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County, has burned more than 170,000 acres and claimed the life of a 1-year-old boy. His parents, Jacob and Jamie Hyland of Renton, are in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the wildfires there are likely the worst the state has ever seen. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed, and three people have died.

Millions of acres have burned in California, killing three people.

