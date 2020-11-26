Report: Washington liquor agents confronted after bar refuses to follow COVID-19 restrictions

A standoff is intensifying between Washington state and a Tri-Cities bar that refuses to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

The Tri-City Herald reports that agents from the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board converged on Koko's Bartini Tuesday night in Kennewick to issue a violation for ignoring the state's indoor service ban.

State officials say it is the fourth time they've caught the bar serving drinks indoors which is not currently allowed under an order from Gov. Jay Inslee.

When the four agents left the bar, they say an angry group followed them in their cars and accused them of infringing on their rights.

Despite the multiple violations, the bar posted plans on social media to re-open for indoor service the day before and after Thanksgiving.

According to the liquor board, the owner faces a $500 fine but could lose his liquor license if he continues to defy the state's order.

