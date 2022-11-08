Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican who voted to impeach Trump, wins re-election

Representative Dan Newhouse, a Republican representing Washington's 4th Congressional District, won re-election to a fifth term on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

On Election Night, Newhouse polled at 68.5% (or with 82,445 votes) and his challenger, fellow Democrat Doug White polled at 31.5% (or 37,859 votes).

Newhouse's win was rare in his political cycle-- he was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Those Republicans who voted to impeach have either stepped down or been defeated. U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., who also voted to impeach Trump and represents the Vancouver area, conceded to Trump-backed challenger Joe Kent during the August primary.

Washington's 4th Congressional District encompasses a large area of central Washington, covering the counties of Douglas, Okanogan, Grant, Yakima, Franklin, Benton, and Adams, and part of Walla Walla County. The district is dominated by the Yakima and Tri-Cities areas.

Newhouse has been in office since 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.