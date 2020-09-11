Renton Police seek witnesses and video of deadly shooting connected to street races

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward with any video taken the night three people were shot at a large gathering believed connected to street racing two weekends ago. Detectives in Renton also want to hear from anyone whose car was damaged by bullets.

Police are working hard to identify the suspects who opened fire in the 500 block of South Grady Way on August 30th at about 2 a.m. Two of the victims had superficial wounds and survived, but 25-year-old D'Andre Flynn from Kent died from his injury. He was shot in the abdomen.

Detectives want you to watch cell phone video taken right after the shooting. You can see a man trying to get D'Andre into the car to rush him to the hospital. The video is pretty erratic but police are asking you to focus on two things. First, the guy you see with the backpack. He's a witness who police really want to speak with. Second, when the camera briefly pans over, you see some taillights on a dark sedan.

If you know who was in that car or where to find it, please come forward.

You can see from the text written by the person who took this video that the night was not about violence, calling it "straight disrespectful" to the car scene.

"No reason there should have been a shootout at tonight's meet."

"It looks like there was more than one shooter in that crowd so we obviously have several people out there who don`t have a problem going into a crowd and shooting guns off, and in this case, somebody lost their life over it and two people were wounded," said Renton PD Commander Dave Leibman. "We do know from the video that many people were taking video from their phones, so whether or not people think they have anything of value, if they did take video, we would like to see that video. We also know that there was some damage to cars in the parking lot, probably from gunfire, and none of those people have come forward so far. If anybody did sustain damage that day, we want to hear from them as well."

If you have any information on the suspects or people who were there that night, especially that man in the backpack, you can contact Renton Police directly at (425) 430-7525.

If you wish to remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 cash reward, submit tips, photos or videos to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the p3 tips app on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-tips. You can also go to www.p3tips.com. You will never be asked to give your name.

D'Aandre Fynn's younger sister created a Gofundme page to help his family arrange his memorial and pay for a headstone so please donate if you can.