Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:11 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
13
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:33 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:50 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:09 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:42 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:18 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:03 PM PST until FRI 7:46 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:15 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:08 PM PST, Snohomish County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:29 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Thurston County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 4:45 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior

Renton police investigating deadly shooting

Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Benson Road S., outside Circle Foods, around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds. 

Police do not have any suspect information or a motive at this time. If you witnessed the shooting or have information on it. call 911 and reference case #22-425/sh.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram