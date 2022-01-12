Renton police investigating deadly shooting
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating after a person was shot and killed Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the 2000 block of Benson Road S., outside Circle Foods, around 5:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 54-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
Police do not have any suspect information or a motive at this time. If you witnessed the shooting or have information on it. call 911 and reference case #22-425/sh.
