Redmond Police child predator initiative nets three arrests in just five months

Redmond Police launched an initiative in May to catch potential child predators, and they have already made several arrests—including a school psychologist and hospital worker.

In this initiative, detectives used fake profiles in location-based social networking and dating apps to get into contact with people. Throughout the investigation, detectives frequently told suspects they were talking with 14- or 15-year-old girls.

Suspects continued with their sexual conversations, believing the detectives were actually minors.

On May 19, detectives arrested a 57-year-old Yakima man, who said he was working in the area on a road construction project. After weeks of sexual conversations, he suggested they meet at Downtown Park in Redmond, where police were waiting to take him into custody.

On September 3, a 46-year-old Tacoma man was arrested. He believed he was talking with a 14-year-old girl. Detectives received photos from the man, which through meticulous investigation, they were able to learn he worked as support staff for a King County hospital.

Most recently on October 8, detectives arrested a 49-year-old man who works as a psychologist at a Snohomish County high school. He is currently being held at the King County Correctional Facility on four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

"Children are at risk of being the victim of online child predators anytime they use social networking apps," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe. "I’m proud of our officers and detectives for their dedication to keeping our children safe. With the increasing number of social networking apps, it is more important than ever for parents of teens to be vigilant about their child’s online activity and to have open conversations about appropriate behaviors."

If you or someone you know is the victim of online sexual exploitation, Redmond Police urge you to call your local police department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

