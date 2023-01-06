Expand / Collapse search

Idaho Murders: Newly released affidavit charges Bryan Kohburger with 4 counts of murder and burglary

By FOX 13 News Staff
Idaho Students Killed
Idaho murder latest: Suspect appears in court for the first time, court documents shed light on night of murders

Newly obtained court documents reveal how authorities used DNA and cell phone records to link suspect Bryan Christopher Kohberger to the brutal killings of four University of Idaho students.

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Newly unsealed documents filed in Latah County, Idaho reveal how authorities used DNA found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.

Court documents also say cellphone data shows that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June.

A woman who lived at the victims' home and who wasn't harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say.

