Idaho Murders: Newly released affidavit charges Bryan Kohburger with 4 counts of murder and burglary

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Newly unsealed documents filed in Latah County, Idaho reveal how authorities used DNA found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.

Court documents also say cellphone data shows that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June.

A woman who lived at the victims' home and who wasn't harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say.

READ THE FULL AFFIDAVIT BELOW. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE.

CONTINUING COVERAGE OF MOSCOW, IDAHO MURDERS