QFC to close two stores in Seattle after city mandates hazard pay for grocery workers

Kroger-owned QFC says it is closing two "underperforming" grocery stores in Seattle largely because of the City Council's new law requiring an extra $4 in hazard pay for grocery workers.

"Unfortunately, Seattle City Council didn’t consider that grocery stores – even in a pandemic – operate on razor-thin profit margins in a very competitive landscape. When you factor in the increased costs of operating during COVID-19, coupled with consistent financial losses at these two locations, and this new extra pay mandate, it becomes impossible to operate a financially sustainable business," the company said in a news release.

The Seattle City Council approved legislation in late January requiring large grocers to pay an extra $4 an hour in hazard pay.

The hazard pay applies to grocery companies with more than 500 employees and for stores larger than 10,000 square feet, such as Safeway, QFC, and others. The ordinance doesn't apply to convenience stores, food marts or farmers' markets.

It was met with immediate backlash from the grocery industry and prompted a lawsuit from two grocery store associations claiming the law is unconstitutional and picks "winners and losers" by design.

QFC says the stores closing are the Capitol Hill location on 15th Avenue and the 35th Avenue store in the Wedgwood neighborhood. They will remain open for 60 days.

Advertisement

The company says its Seattle workers earn about $20 an hour on average, not including health care and retirement benefits.

RELATED: Ralphs, Food 4 Less to close 25% of Long Beach stores over extra $4 per hour 'Hero Pay' ordinance

The California cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach and Berkeley have also forwarded or approved similar "hazard pay" boosts for grocery workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.