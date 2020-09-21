Pumpkin patches, corn mazes can open in more counties under new guidelines

Fall outdoor favorites such as pumpkin farms, hayrides and corn mazes can open this season in several additional counties in Washington.

Gov. Jay Inslee released new guidelines for agritourism businesses on Monday, allowing businesses such as pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Christmas tree farms and berry farms to operate in councties under modified Phase 1, Phase 2, or Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan.

Farms opening under modified Phase 1 must follow Phase 2 agritourism regulations, such as installing social distancing signage, sanitizing shared equipment, cleaning produce, and designating guest entrances and exit sanitation stations.

Hay, wagon, and train rides must also follow physical distancing guidance, and include sanitation on site for guest and staff. Train cars must also be limited to people in the same household.

The new guidelines also include private fire pits and bonfires, animal viewing areas, playgrounds, and farm equipment and activities.

Prior guidelines allowed "u-pick" farms to operate if in a county in at least Phase 2.

According to the state's website, counties currently in a modified Phase 1 include Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima counties.

Washington counties in Phase 2 are Adams, Clallam, Clark, Cowlitz, Grant, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Klickitat, Okanogan, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, Spokane, Walla Walla, and Whatcom.

State counties in Phase 3 include Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Island, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend, Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, and Whitman.