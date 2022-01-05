President Biden issues major disaster declaration for historic November floods

President Joe Biden has announced a major disaster declaration for the state of Washington in response to the historic flooding that occurred in November.

The major disaster declaration allows for federal funding for individuals, businesses and tribes affected by the flooding.

Those in Clallam, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties and the Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe, and Quileute Tribe will be eligible for the federal funds.

RELATED: Preliminary flood damage estimates in Whatcom County at least $50M

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said in a news release.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the impacted counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram