President Biden issues major disaster declaration for historic November floods

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:38PM
Flooding
FOX 13 Seattle

First responder reflects on historic flooding

We're hearing about flooding from the people who have to deal with it firsthand—our first responders. FOX 13's David Rose and Alyana Gomez are joined by WSP Trooper Rocky Oliphant, who has seen his fair share of chaos since the storms first ripped through Western Washington earlier this weekend.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden has announced a major disaster declaration for the state of Washington in response to the historic flooding that occurred in November.

The major disaster declaration allows for federal funding for individuals, businesses and tribes affected by the flooding

Those in Clallam, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties and the Lummi Nation, Nooksack Indian Tribe, and Quileute Tribe will be eligible for the federal funds.

RELATED: Preliminary flood damage estimates in Whatcom County at least $50M

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the White House said in a news release.  

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in the impacted counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Does your insurance cover flooding? Here's what you need to look for

Some insurances will cover things like a burst pipe, but won't cover if a creek overflows.

