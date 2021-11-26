WA residents asked to remain vigilant amid latest rain event

Officials on Tuesday asked residents in northwest Washington to remain vigilant as another atmospheric river brought heavy rain to an area that experienced severe flooding earlier this month and additional flooding earlier this week.

Flooding hammers North Sound again

For the second time this month, communities in the North Sound are battling through rising rivers. Floodwaters spilled into low-lying areas like Sumas and Lynden. While the Nooksack River has crested, dangerous conditions persist.

North Sound: Urban flooding to continue this evening

Happy Sunday. The North Sound took another beating due to a second atmospheric river this week. Widespread rain, snow melt, and record-breaking rain totals for some, have contributed to the flooding today. Flood warnings remain in effect at this hour for the highlighted areas below.

Northwest flooding evolving in areas hit by prior storm

Though flooding that was expected to threaten parts of the Northwest didn’t end up being too bad Sunday, weather officials urged residents to remain alert because more rain was on the way to an area where there’s lingering water from extreme weather earlier this month.