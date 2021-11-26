Preliminary flood damage estimates in Whatcom County at least $50M
Following a series of “atmospheric rivers” in November that delivered record-breaking rainfall totals in Whatcom County, officials are continuing to assess flood damages and begin work on recovery.
Clallam County Emergency Management deploying mobile disaster information center
Clallam County Emergency Management is deploying a mobile disaster recovery information center for those impacted by the historic flooding.
WA residents asked to remain vigilant amid latest rain event
Officials on Tuesday asked residents in northwest Washington to remain vigilant as another atmospheric river brought heavy rain to an area that experienced severe flooding earlier this month and additional flooding earlier this week.
Communities brace for possible third round of flooding along the Nooksack River in Whatcom County
Just as people in Whatcom County were beginning to recover from historic flooding, forecast heavy rains presented a new threat for more high waters.
Bracing for more flooding along Nooksack River
Just as people in Whatcom County are recovering from historic flooding, heavy rains present a whole new threat. Now, they face the possibility of a third wave of floods.
More flooding possible in Washington near Canadian border
Minor flooding is possible through Thursday as more rain falls in Whatcom County, which has already weathered severe flooding earlier this month from a series of soaking storms.
Skagit County officials warn of risk of landslides after historic flooding
Throughout most of November, flooding concerns have been top of mind for emergency managers in Skagit County. Now, the attention shifts to a growing concern: landslides.
Skagit County identifies several locations for increased landslide risk
Skagit County Public Works has identified several locations that are faced with an increased risk for landslides.
Flooding hammers North Sound again
For the second time this month, communities in the North Sound are battling through rising rivers. Floodwaters spilled into low-lying areas like Sumas and Lynden. While the Nooksack River has crested, dangerous conditions persist.
I-5 northbound at Nulle Road re-opens after slide
A stretch of I-5 blocked by landslides just weeks ago was partially blocked by fallen trees on Sunday.
Flooding in Washington not as severe as earlier storm
Localized flooding in Washington from another in a series of rainstorms doesn’t appear to be as severe as an extreme weather flooding event earlier in the month.
Rivers cresting, showers and sunbreaks Monday
Western Washington will get a break from widespread rain today as the Skagit and Nooksack rivers crest after reaching moderate flood stage.
North Sound community braces for more flooding
A second round of rains this weekend has led to a second round of flooding in some of Whatcom County’s hardest-hit towns.
North Sound: Urban flooding to continue this evening
Happy Sunday. The North Sound took another beating due to a second atmospheric river this week. Widespread rain, snow melt, and record-breaking rain totals for some, have contributed to the flooding today. Flood warnings remain in effect at this hour for the highlighted areas below.
Northwest flooding evolving in areas hit by prior storm
Though flooding that was expected to threaten parts of the Northwest didn’t end up being too bad Sunday, weather officials urged residents to remain alert because more rain was on the way to an area where there’s lingering water from extreme weather earlier this month.
Whatcom County braces for round two of historic flooding
Whatcom County is already bracing for another round of flooding, barely two weeks after a historic atmospheric river swept through the region.
Weather Alert: Widespread rainfall will cause minor to major flooding for area rivers again the next few days
Rain this weekend will push many area rivers to rise rapidly causing yet again, minor to major flooding, especially in Whatcom and Skagit Counties.
Rain, rain and more rain as another atmospheric river potentially forces more flooding around the region
Welcome to the start of another wet weekend as an atmospheric river pumps in more rain to the region. Saturday and Sunday look very sloppy with heavy rain at times and breezy to gusty winds for the lowlands with a chance for freezing rain, heavy downpours with rising snow levels across the mountains.
Flooding fears hit Northwest due to ‘atmospheric river’
Flood watches were issued for much of western Washington as storms associated with multiple “atmospheric rivers” threaten parts of the Northwest that saw heavy damage from extreme weather earlier this month.
Flooding concerns this weekend with heavy rain ahead
Western Washington will get a break between systems Friday, as another atmospheric river takes aim at the region over the weekend.