Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, January 5, 2022; $630M jackpot

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:04 AM PST until THU 8:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
23
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:33 PM PST until FRI 5:35 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:57 PM PST until SAT 3:41 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:22 AM PST until FRI 10:40 PM PST, Lewis County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:18 PM PST until FRI 11:29 PM PST, Pacific County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:54 AM PST until FRI 1:07 PM PST, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:36 PM PST until SAT 5:32 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Grays Harbor County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:28 PM PST until SUN 4:53 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:26 AM PST until SAT 10:02 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 3:23 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:30 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Flood Watch
from THU 4:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Flood Watch
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Grays Harbor County, King County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, Snohomish County, Thurston County
Avalanche Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
Flood Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County, Wahkiakum County
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM PST until THU 11:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Southwest Interior
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from FRI 1:00 AM PST until FRI 8:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Coastal Flood Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM PST until THU 7:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, January 5, 2022; $630M jackpot

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Updated 8:56PM
Money
FOX TV Digital Team

Odds you win the lottery are slim

What are the odds you win the lottery? You're more likely to be struck by lightning.

The Powerball numbers for Wednesday, January 5 are in. Did you win that $630 million jackpot? It’s the seventh-largest prize in the game’s history.

A new batch of Powerball winning numbers was announced at 10:59 p.m. ET. To win the grand prize, a player must match the numbers on all five white balls (1 - 69) plus the red Powerball (1 - 26).

The winning numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5 are: 

6 14 25 33 46

Powerball: 17

There's no word yet if anyone correctly selected all six numbers-- so for now, you can still dream about how you'd spend all that cash.

Statistically, a jackpot winner would have to overcome 292,201,338-to-one odds. But smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers. Two tickets matched the numbers on five white balls in Monday’s drawing, winning $1 million.

RELATED: Virginia dad wins $1M jackpot while on chocolate milk run for kids

Thirty-five tickets won at least $50,000 by matching numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in Monday's drawing. According to Powerball, you have a one in 24.9 chance of winning a prize of any value.

If you are fortunate enough to win the top prize, sign the back of your ticket and take it to your state’s lottery office. There, you’ll have a decision to make: cash or annuity.

The cash option is a one-time lump-sum payment equal to the value of the prize pool. In the case of Wednesday night’s drawing, that’s estimated to equal $448.4.

Players opting for the annuity will receive the entire jackpot in annual payments over 30 years. To account for inflation, each payment would be 5% larger than the previous.

Powerball data shows the cash option is far more popular than the annuity. No winner has selected the annuity since 2014.

GettyImages-504805806-1.jpg

A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016, in San Lorenzo, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

No matter which option the winner goes with, federal and local taxes will apply to the prize.

No Powerball player has had to make that decision since the last jackpot was won on Oct. 4, 2021, in California. That prize was worth $699.8 million.

Since then, Powerball has held 39 consecutive drawings without a winner, allowing the prize to creep into record territory. And the longer the game goes without a winner, the higher it will climb.

The highest jackpot in Powerball history was worth $1.586 billion and was won on Jan. 13, 2016. Three winners from California, Florida and Tennessee split the prize.

Once a winning ticket is sold, whether it’s ever redeemed for the prize or not, the jackpot will reset at $40 million ahead of the next drawing.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday night.

This story was reported from Atlanta.