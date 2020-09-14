Porcupine rescued from wildfire near Bridgeport on the mend

A porcupine is on the mend after someone rescued her from a wildfire near Bridgeport with badly burned quills and facial wounds.

Katherine Bennett posted on the Okanogan Highlands Fire Watch Facebook page, stating in a post the porcupine, Porky, was rescued on September 10th near Bridgeport after she was found the badly burned animal.

Riley Wisdom, who found Porky, said she found the porcupine facing a tree, hunched over, her quills badly burned.

Injured Bridgeport fire porcupine. Credit: Katherine Gunn Bennett

"I have seen a lot of sad things, this was at the top of my list. She had just given up completely. She is a porcupine although you couldn't tell from looking at her, all of her quills are burnt off," said Wisdom on the Facebook post. "Her name is Porky and she has lived on our road for several years. We have watched her raise her babies and I have taken pictures of her on many occasions. We knew it was her by her size. We grabbed a quilt and threw over her and took her home with us. I have her on a regime of pain medicine, antibiotics, and I regularly wash her eyes with saline followed by an antibiotic ointment. Prayers are greatly needed and appreciated for this one. I am doing all I can to save her. She has all the fresh veggies she could want along with Pedialyte and electrolyte water."

The following days, the porcupine was noticeably doing better, with the help of antibiotics and burn cream for her wounds around her eyes and face. The porcupine was seen enjoying her favorite snacks of fresh veggies, and both eyes were able to open.