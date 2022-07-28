Police use pit maneuver to end chase with armed robbery suspect in Pierce County

article

An armed robbery suspect who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase through Pierce County was stopped Thursday morning.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), the chase started in Bonney Lake and ended at around 9:40 a.m. when an officer successfully used a pit maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle.

The PCSO deputies say this response was a collaborative effort with the Bonney Lake Police Department, the Sumner Police Department and the Puyallup Police Department.

Authorities said traffic on State Route 167 from Highway 410 was backed up, and a tow truck was on its way to clear the roadway.

Further information is limited at this time. There are no details explaining if the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story.