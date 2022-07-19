Police seek help identifying car theft suspect in Auburn

article

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a car.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) posted a photo of the suspect sitting in the driver's seat of a confirmed stolen car on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Based on the photo, the suspect appears to be Caucasian with short dark hair, wearing a black shirt and a black hat with an Air Jordan logo on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD tip line at 253-288-7403.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story.