Police seek help identifying car theft suspect in Auburn
article
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a car.
The Auburn Police Department (APD) posted a photo of the suspect sitting in the driver's seat of a confirmed stolen car on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Based on the photo, the suspect appears to be Caucasian with short dark hair, wearing a black shirt and a black hat with an Air Jordan logo on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD tip line at 253-288-7403.
RELATED: Seattle man uses drone to try to help victims recover stolen property
RELATED: Nearly 50 auto thefts reported over 4th of July weekend in Pierce County alone
Further information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story.