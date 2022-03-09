Police search for suspect who siphoned gas from car at Lacey veterans community

With the rise in gas prices throughout Puget Sound, police are warning drivers of suspects siphoning gas from cars.

Lacey police said a suspect was caught on camera Monday at about midnight siphoning fuel from a car at the Lacey Veterans Service HUB at 4232 6th Avenue Southeast. It was caught on surveillance.

Police said the suspect vehicle involved is a red Ford Explorer.

(Lacey Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Earlier in the week, the Everett Police Department said it was warning of thieves drilling into gas tanks to siphon fuel.

