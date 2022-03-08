Everett Police warn of thieves drilling into gas tanks, siphoning fuel

article

Everett set a record this week for the highest average price for gas at $4.63 a gallon. Now, authorities are warning of thieves drilling into your gas tank to siphon fuel.

Everett Police say the sharp rise in gas prices has come with a similar rise in gas theft.

According to the police department, some thieves are siphoning gas with rubber houses, while others are using power tools to drill directly into the fuel tank. The damage to the gas tank can be repaired, but labor costs vary—police warn it is far more expensive than a high gas bill.

To avoid being targeted, authorities suggest parking your vehicle in a garage or well-lit, highly-traveled area. If you see any suspicious activity, dial 911 right away.

If your car has been damaged or gasoline stolen, call police immediately.

