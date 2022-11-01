Police officers shot in Newark

A massive police response is underway in Newark after two cops were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 News that at least two police officers have been wounded in the shooting. They were taken to University Hospital. One cop was shot in the neck, the other in the leg. Both were in stable condition.

The officers were serving a warrant to a home in the area when the shooter, armed with a long gun, fired upon them from either a rooftop or a high window, FOX 5 News has learned.

Video from SkyFOX shows a very active police scene on Vassar Avenue and Bergen Street in the Weequahic neighborhood of the South Ward.

Personnel from a number of law enforcement agencies responded, including Newark Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Essex County Sheriff's Office, Essex County Prosecutor's Office, FBI, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service, and others.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he was "closely monitoring" the situation.

"I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested," Murphy tweeted. "We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

Officials initially announced that a news conference would be held at about 4 p.m. but then delayed it. Further details about the circumstances of the shooting or even whether the shooter was in custody were not available.

With The Associated Press.

Dozens of police vehicles at a scene of shooting in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Sources said two cops were shot. (FOX 5 NY Photo)

