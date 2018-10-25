Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards
New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.
Video shows police officer, good Samaritan bend door of burning car to free women
A New Jersey police officer and another man risked their lives to pull two women from a burning car Wednesday afternoon.
New Jersey teacher accused of sending nude photos, explicit messages to teen
A New Jersey high school English teacher is accused of sending sexually explicit photos to a 17-year-old student, according to Somerset County Prosecutor Michael Robertson.
Postal worker quits, boxes of mail found dumped on side of New Jersey road
A Facebook user shared a photo of the discarded United States Postal Service mail on Sunday with the caption, "If you looking for your mail it maybe on river road by 36st station ... "
Man ambushed boy, shot him over 20 times with paintball gun, family says
A New Jersey mother says a man armed with a paintball gun ambushed her 14-year-old son on their doorstep and shot him more than 20 times.
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint, then raped women gets 148-year term
The "reign of terror" of a man who forced couples staying at New Jersey motels to have sex at gunpoint, then locked the man in the bathroom and raped the woman, is at an end, a Union County judge said Thursday.
'House of horrors' animal shelter director faces slew of cruelty charges
The executive director of a New Jersey shelter that has become infamous within the animal welfare community has been charged with animal cruelty.
New Jersey Gov. Christie defends use of beach closed to public
Gov. Chris Christie got blistered online Monday after he was photographed sunning himself on a New Jersey beach that he had closed to the public over the Fourth of July weekend because of a government shutdown.
Beloved 600-year-old white oak tree takes final bow
A white oak tree that has watched over a New Jersey community for hundreds of years began its final bow Monday. Residents fondly remembered the go-to spot for formal photos, a landmark for driving directions and the remarkable piece of natural history.