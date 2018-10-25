Heading to these 3 states? Quarantine might be in the cards

New York, Connecticut and New Jersey asked Wednesday for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to go into quarantine for 14 days in a bid to preserve hard-fought gains as caseloads rise elsewhere in the country.

Beloved 600-year-old white oak tree takes final bow

A white oak tree that has watched over a New Jersey community for hundreds of years began its final bow Monday. Residents fondly remembered the go-to spot for formal photos, a landmark for driving directions and the remarkable piece of natural history.