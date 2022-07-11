Police: Man targeted Rep. Jayapal with racially-charged threats of violence

A man has been charged for allegedly yelling racially-charged threats to Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal while standing outside her home, according to court documents.

According to police, 49-year-old Brett Forsell stood outside Jayapal's home, yelling threats and using obscene language just before midnight on July 9. Her husband told 911 dispatchers that he believed the man may have shot a pellet gun, but he was unsure, according to court documents.

When officers arrived, they say they saw Forsell in the middle of the street with his hands in the air. He had a handgun holstered on his waist.

Forsell told investigators that he knew the house he was at was Jayapal's, and that he wanted to pitch a tent on her property, according to court documents. Neighbors told police they heard Forsell yell something to the effect of "go back to India, I'm going to kill you."

Forsell was arrested and booked on a malicious harassment charge.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office (KCPAO) argued that Forsell is a danger to the community "and that he should be held on $500,000 bail. KCPAO said that amount lines up with other cases involving armed threats to kill and a hate crime.

A judge agreed to the $500,000 bail at his first appearance but declined to issue a criminal harassment order of protection.

Forsell could also be charged with a hate crime, according to KCPAO.

FOX 13 has reached out to Jayapal's office but has yet to hear back.