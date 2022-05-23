Police: Man arrested after repeatedly trying to run over 2 people in Capitol Hill

Seattle Police arrested a man in Capitol Hill last weekend for reportedly driving on the sidewalk and trying to hit two people with his car.

Authorities say around 2 a.m. Saturday, the suspect got into an argument with a street performer and used a racial slur. A man and woman nearby confronted the suspect, who threatened them.

Witnesses say the suspect was driving an SUV and followed the two to the corner of Bellevue and Olive Street, then drove up onto the sidewalk and tried to hit them. The man and woman ducked into a nearby store and avoided getting hit.

The suspect reported spun around and drove onto the sidewalk again, but missed the two again, and sped off.

Police say the suspect came back shortly after on foot, but left the area.

Officers arrived and found the suspect’s car nearby, but he was not inside. Instead, they found open containers of alcohol.

RELATED: Driver suspected of DUI arrested after Everett crash that killed motorcyclist

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Police used the car’s registration to identify the suspect, a 46-year-old man living in Queen Anne. Officers arrested him and booked him into the King County Jail for attempted homicide and driving under the influence.