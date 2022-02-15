Police investigating video showing attack on special needs student in Bethel School District

Law enforcement and educators are investigating video of a student-on-student assault in the Bethel School District.

The video, obtained by FOX 13 News, appears to show a student pummeling another boy in a bathroom at Graham Kapowsin High School. The attack allegedly occurred on Monday. We’ve blurred out the faces of the students in the video, but we’ve been told by family that the student who was targeted has special needs and limited ability to communicate.

Check back in with FOX 13 News beginning at 4pm when we hope to get an update on the investigation from the sheriff’s department and we’ll also be sitting down with the injured student’s mom, to hear her message for the district and the other students seen in this video attacking her son.

Meantime, the district has released a statement to FOX 13 News about the attack, which indicates that the student who was punched needed treatment: "School administration began investigating this situation yesterday morning after a teacher noted that a student in their class needed attention. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is involved in the incident investigation. Because the students are minors, there is limited information that we can share, but we want our families and students to know that any incident that threatens students’ health or safety is taken very seriously."

This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch FOX 13 News LIVE here.

