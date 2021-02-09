One suspect dead, two victims injured in officer-involved shooting in Seattle's Central District

One suspect has died, and two victims are injured after a shooting broke out in Seattle late Tuesday night that officials say turned into an officer-involved shooting.

Seattle Police say the incident happened at the 2300 Block of 23rd Avenue S. and S. Massachusetts St. near Jimi Hendrix Park in the Central District neighborhood.

Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette with Seattle Police says around 9:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunshots fired and officers heard multiple shots fired when they arrived in front of the Northwest African American Museum.

Nollette said when officers arrived, a suspect came around a corner and began firing at police. Officers then returned fire, shooting the suspect. The suspect was declared dead at the site of the shooting. Police also found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds and they were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center says one female is in critical condition.

SPD said all lanes in all directions in the area are currently blocked. The identity of the suspect and victims have not been released. Multiple agencies continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.