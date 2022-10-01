Police investigate shooting, deadly hit-and-run near UW campus

article

Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car that was allegedly driving away from the scene of a shooting in the University District early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at 12:05 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at the corner of Brooklyn Ave. NE and NE 42nd St. This is just a few blocks west of the University of Washington’s campus.

When officers arrived to the scene, they learned that a car had struck and killed a 21-year-old a few blocks away.

The SPD says detectives are trying to find out what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.