Police investigate overnight shooting near Cal Anderson Park, 1 injured

article

Police are investigating a shooting in Capitol Hill that sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded reports of shots being fired in a parking lot just outside of Cal Anderson Park at around 1:45 a.m. When police arrived, they found numerous shell casings scattered on the ground, bullet fragments, and damaged cars parked nearby.

After further investigation, police learned that a victim was shot, and taken to Harborview Medical Center in a private car. At this point, it is unknown if they were involved in this particular shooting near Cal Anderson park, or another shooting in the neighborhood.

Details are limited at this time and will be provided as soon as they become available.

RELATED: Annual Everett Police report shows increases in gun violence, other crimes

RELATED: Man allegedly asked store employees for knife sharpener before injuring another man, docs say

This is a developing story.