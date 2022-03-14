Police investigate homicide after man shot, killed outside Tacoma business

Tacoma police are investigating after a man was shot and killed outside a business overnight.

Officers responded to a report of a man shot in the 4300 block of East Portland Avenue on Monday at about midnight.

Investigators said a 48-year-old man was found in the parking lot and police declared him dead at the scene.

Tacoma police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Portland Avenue was shut down between East 40th Street and East 43rd Street for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

