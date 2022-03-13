City leaders using data to tackle crime in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police Chief and Mayor have recently discussed plans to tackle the increase in crime in the city.

The mayor says that between 2020 and 2021, the city has averaged more than 30 homicides a year.

The chief of police says the city is planning to use city data to focus intervention efforts.

"Reflecting on what is happening in the city of Tacoma at this time is extremely challenging," said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Woodards made comments on crime during her state of the city address that ring especially true following a deadly shooting this weekend.

"As I mentioned there are many issues of urgency facing the city," said Woodards.

The increase in violent crime included a large number of homicides between 2020 and 2021.

"Our city was shaken by 31 homicides each year," said Woodards.

In addition to homicides, the city also recorded increases in vandalism and property destruction, which was up 15%. Also, the data included a year-over-year increase of nearly 20% in assaults.

Motor vehicle thefts were also up by around 66% and the mayor says the city saw an increase of more than 85% in arson cases. She said that is by far the "highest number on record" in the last five years.

"We know that everyone is feeling the effects of these crimes," said Woodards.

"Crime didn’t occur overnight," says Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore. "We are not going to be able to address it overnight."

Chief Moore says the city is in the initial stages of creating a plan to address crime based on data from Tacoma.

"It’s going to be evidence based," said Moore. "I look forward to the plan and I look forward to community input as it relates to the plan."

