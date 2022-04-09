Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood

1 Dead after possible shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma Police confirmed that a man is dead in Tacoma after a possible shooting. They say it happened around 9:00 p.m. last night near Pacific Ave. and 88th St. in the Fern Hill Neighborhood. They say the man died after being taken to the hospital. Tacoma Police are now investigating this as a homicide.

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma's Fern Hill Neighborhood Friday night.

According to Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a possible shooting near Pacific Ave. and 88th St. at around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a man was found unresponsive, and officers tried to save him. Tacoma Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. 

TPD detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. 

Details are limited and a suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story.

