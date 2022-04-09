Police investigate deadly shooting in Tacoma's Fern Hill neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Tacoma's Fern Hill Neighborhood Friday night.

According to Tacoma Police Department (TPD), officers responded to a possible shooting near Pacific Ave. and 88th St. at around 9:00 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a man was found unresponsive, and officers tried to save him. Tacoma Fire Department took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died.

TPD detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Details are limited and a suspect remains at large.

This is a developing story.

