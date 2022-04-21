Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate collision involving car, pedestrian in Auburn

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Auburn
FOX 13 Seattle
(Auburn Police Department)

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a collision involving a car and pedestrian Thursday morning. 

The incident happened after 8 a.m. near the 4500 block on Auburn Way North. 

Police had to close the roadway to investigate. 

