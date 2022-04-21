Police investigate collision involving car, pedestrian in Auburn
article
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating a collision involving a car and pedestrian Thursday morning.
The incident happened after 8 a.m. near the 4500 block on Auburn Way North.
Police had to close the roadway to investigate.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement