Police investigate collision involving car, pedestrian in Auburn

article

Auburn police are investigating a collision involving a car and pedestrian Thursday morning.

The incident happened after 8 a.m. near the 4500 block on Auburn Way North.

Police had to close the roadway to investigate.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: