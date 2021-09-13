Infant left inside hot vehicle for multiple hours in Tacoma, police say

An infant is recovering in the hospital after being left in a vehicle for multiple hours, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

It was reported to police on Monday just before 1:30 p.m. Investigators were on the scene at Salishan Boulevard for several hours talking to witnesses and taking pictures of the vehicle.

Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the infant is a four to six-month-old boy who is expected to make a full recovery.

He was not in the care of his parents when he was left in the car, according to police.

The inside of a vehicle can get as hot as over 100 degrees on days like Monday, according to a hot car calculator.

The incident was upsetting to hear for neighbors.

"I just hope that the baby will be okay. I’m a parent, a grandma. I always look in my car before I get down to see what I missed or forget, and forgetting a human being in there is something else," said Linda Toves, neighbor.

Maddow said these types of incidents often occur when we are out of our routine, such as the current back-to-school season. Tacoma Police are urging families to always check the back seat, especially if they have young children.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram