Police in Indiana replace family’s gifts stolen in burglary on Christmas Eve

A police department in South Bend, Indiana, helped bring a little Christmas cheer back to a family after their gifts were stolen the morning of Christmas Eve.

Police responded to a call Saturday morning at a home for a breaking and entering.

After speaking with the homeowner, police learned the kids’ Christmas gifts had been taken, leaving them with nothing to open on Christmas Day.

Police thought fast and got in touch with a nearby Fraternal Order of Police lodge, which had some extra gifts left from a recent toy drive.

"The Grinch was no match for the Elficers team," FOP #36 wrote on Facebook.

Police shared video of the family receiving the gifts.

Two young children can be seen running towards the gifts under a small tree, squealing with joy.

Some of the gifts included a baby doll and a balance bike.

"This is what serving our community is all about," the South Bend Police Department wrote on Facebook.

This story was reported from Detroit.