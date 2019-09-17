Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action

LOS ANGELES - In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”

President plans to do "something" about homelessness

President plans to do "something" about homelessness

President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force."We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening," Trump said aboard Air Force One.

For caretaker at Tahoma National Cemetery, his life’s work is honoring the fallen

For caretaker at Tahoma National Cemetery, his life’s work is honoring the fallen

KENT, Wash. -- Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, James Hunter was a busy man.One after another, he set new markers in place – each bearing the name of a service member who had recently passed on.“It’s a wide array of life,” Hunter said as he read some of the markers out loud.“A lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.”“World War 2.”“A beloved husband.”Hunter is a caretaker at Tahoma National Cemetery.

Chinese-American WWII veterans will finally be awarded Congressional Gold Medals

Chinese-American WWII veterans will finally be awarded Congressional Gold Medals

SEATTLE -- Gene Moy recently celebrated his 102nd birthday on the dance floor.“A lot of people think they’re old already, but look at Gene,” said Cari Murotani, a family friend. “He’s still dancing every dance.”It’s something Moy picked up while serving in the Army during World War II.“I’m kind of proud to have served my country,” said the soft spoken Moy.That pride will be on display in the fall when he and other Chinese American veterans from throughout the country are finally awarded U.S. Congressional Gold Medals.“To me it’s everything,” said Terry Nicholas, commander of the Cathay Post of the American Legion, which was created after the war because no other post would take Chinese American veterans in the Seattle area. “It’s finally recognizing their service to this country.”Being barred form other legion posts is just one of the indignities they faced in the '40s.The U.S. still enforced the Chinese Exclusion Act when most were drafted or signed up for the war.

Northwest Railway Museum honors fallen soldiers with special Memorial Day train rides

Northwest Railway Museum honors fallen soldiers with special Memorial Day train rides

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Memorial Day is a time when our nation remembers those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our military.Here in western Washington, the Northwest Railway Museum is giving visitors a chance to remember our military service members by taking a step back in time through history.From religion to our military, there are very few aspects of American life that the railroad hasn’t reshaped.“It’s the truth the railroad changed nearly everything,” said Richard Anderson, executive director of the Northwest Railway Museum. “Troops were moved around the country by train, and we even had ambulance trains to move wounded soldiers around the country.”At the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, when it comes to looking back at the life of some of our military service members, you’ll find plenty of local ties to our troops this Memorial Day.“They’d be carried from Seattle to Tacoma and then on a different train to Camp Lewis,” Anderson explained.It’s our connection to the past that has museum visitors on a fast track through our country’s history.“This car was used to prepare meals on board ambulance trains,” Anderson said as he gave us a tour of an ambulance kitchen car. “It was built in 1953 and it’s an exact copy of the cars that were built in World War 2."The Northwest Railway Museum also gives guests a chance to take in the local scenery with a train ride from Snoqualmie to North Bend.

High schoolers place thousands of flags at military graves in Kent

High schoolers place thousands of flags at military graves in Kent

KENT, Wash. -- On Friday, more than 600 Tahoma High School freshmen participated in a Memorial Day tradition: honoring roughly 40,000 American service members.The students placed flags at grave sites at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.Q13 News Photojournalist Marc LeCuyer shows us the event.Watch the video above for more

Vietnam veterans lead effort to create memorial park in Tukwila

Vietnam veterans lead effort to create memorial park in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. -- This coming weekend, thousands will gather for the dedication of a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Tukwila.Vietnam veterans led the effort to create the lasting tribute.The centerpiece of the new memorial park is a B-52 bomber.