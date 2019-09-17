Father’s Day deals at local, chain restaurants around Seattle
This year, Father’s Day may look different from others, considering the various coronavirus restrictions on indoor dining.
Send your dad a virtual Father’s Day message
Can’t get your dad a Father’s Day card this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Seattle organization commemorates Juneteenth by calling for police accountability
Several people spent the Juneteeth holiday educating themselves about police brutality. A Seattle organization called “Not This Time” hosted an event calling on accountability in law enforcement.
Juneteenth: A day of joy and pain - and now national action
LOS ANGELES - In just about any other year, Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, would be marked by African American families across the nation with a cookout, a parade, a community festival, a soulful rendition of “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing.”
President plans to do "something" about homelessness
President Donald Trump began a California visit on Tuesday, saying he will do "something" about homelessness but offering no specifics beyond the mention of creating a task force."We can't let Los Angeles, San Francisco and numerous other cities destroy themselves by allowing what's happening," Trump said aboard Air Force One.
Proposal would buy bus tickets for Seattle-area homeless people
As the Seattle area tries to tackle its homelessness crisis, an official wants to spend $1 million to expand a strategy of buying bus tickets out of town for people living on the streets.
Woman shot twice at Seattle park speaks about saving infant son: 'I was just holding him so tight'
BOTHELL, Wash. -- A 27-year-old woman and her 17-month-old son continue to recover after being shot at a Seattle park on Memorial Day.The pair and a young girl were hit when police say a man got out of his car and opened fire at Pritchard Island Beach Park.
Woman in disbelief after purse stolen from cemetery on Memorial Day: 'There’s no sacred place'
ARLINGTON, Wash. -- While observers were paying tribute to fallen service members this Memorial Day, a thief smashed a car window and made off with a woman's purse at Arlington Municipal Cemetery."I didn’t realize that people could be like that."Now, Marci Florillo's purse is much smaller today than it was a week ago.
For JBLM, honoring fallen heroes is a year-round effort
For Gold Star families who feel the personal pain of loss everyday, JBLM's Memorial Park is 4.2 acres of remembrance.
'Wrong place, right time': 96-year-old local veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor remembers lost heroes
For Tom Berg, the memories of Pearl Harbor are just like flipping through his classic photo album.
Remembering the Buffalo Soldiers and Seattle’s connection with black soldiers
SEATTLE -- A wreath was recently laid at the feet of a statue at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetary.The statue is called American Doughboy Brings Home Victory to honor the soldiers who fought in WW1.
For caretaker at Tahoma National Cemetery, his life’s work is honoring the fallen
KENT, Wash. -- Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, James Hunter was a busy man.One after another, he set new markers in place – each bearing the name of a service member who had recently passed on.“It’s a wide array of life,” Hunter said as he read some of the markers out loud.“A lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.”“World War 2.”“A beloved husband.”Hunter is a caretaker at Tahoma National Cemetery.
A behind-the-scenes look at the Keith Highlanders Bagpipe Band
From weddings to funerals to many things in between, there's a local bagpipe band that not only performs, but also educates people on traditional Scottish piping, drumming, and dancing in the Pacific Northwest.
Chinese-American WWII veterans will finally be awarded Congressional Gold Medals
SEATTLE -- Gene Moy recently celebrated his 102nd birthday on the dance floor.“A lot of people think they’re old already, but look at Gene,” said Cari Murotani, a family friend. “He’s still dancing every dance.”It’s something Moy picked up while serving in the Army during World War II.“I’m kind of proud to have served my country,” said the soft spoken Moy.That pride will be on display in the fall when he and other Chinese American veterans from throughout the country are finally awarded U.S. Congressional Gold Medals.“To me it’s everything,” said Terry Nicholas, commander of the Cathay Post of the American Legion, which was created after the war because no other post would take Chinese American veterans in the Seattle area. “It’s finally recognizing their service to this country.”Being barred form other legion posts is just one of the indignities they faced in the '40s.The U.S. still enforced the Chinese Exclusion Act when most were drafted or signed up for the war.
Memorial Day of remembrance, honor, and education at Tahoma National Cemetery
KENT, Wash. -- Memorial Day is a time to pause and honor those who gave their lives defending our country and our freedoms.Today, thousands headed to Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent to reflect and remember.Hundreds of those attended a special ceremony at the main flag pole.
Northwest Railway Museum honors fallen soldiers with special Memorial Day train rides
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Memorial Day is a time when our nation remembers those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our military.Here in western Washington, the Northwest Railway Museum is giving visitors a chance to remember our military service members by taking a step back in time through history.From religion to our military, there are very few aspects of American life that the railroad hasn’t reshaped.“It’s the truth the railroad changed nearly everything,” said Richard Anderson, executive director of the Northwest Railway Museum. “Troops were moved around the country by train, and we even had ambulance trains to move wounded soldiers around the country.”At the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, when it comes to looking back at the life of some of our military service members, you’ll find plenty of local ties to our troops this Memorial Day.“They’d be carried from Seattle to Tacoma and then on a different train to Camp Lewis,” Anderson explained.It’s our connection to the past that has museum visitors on a fast track through our country’s history.“This car was used to prepare meals on board ambulance trains,” Anderson said as he gave us a tour of an ambulance kitchen car. “It was built in 1953 and it’s an exact copy of the cars that were built in World War 2."The Northwest Railway Museum also gives guests a chance to take in the local scenery with a train ride from Snoqualmie to North Bend.
High schoolers place thousands of flags at military graves in Kent
KENT, Wash. -- On Friday, more than 600 Tahoma High School freshmen participated in a Memorial Day tradition: honoring roughly 40,000 American service members.The students placed flags at grave sites at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent in preparation for the Memorial Day weekend.Q13 News Photojournalist Marc LeCuyer shows us the event.Watch the video above for more
Vietnam veterans lead effort to create memorial park in Tukwila
TUKWILA, Wash. -- This coming weekend, thousands will gather for the dedication of a new Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park in Tukwila.Vietnam veterans led the effort to create the lasting tribute.The centerpiece of the new memorial park is a B-52 bomber.
Edmonds artist memorializes soldiers who died in war
Honoring the sacrifice of men and women who died serving our country is the point of Memorial Day.