SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Memorial Day is a time when our nation remembers those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in our military.Here in western Washington, the Northwest Railway Museum is giving visitors a chance to remember our military service members by taking a step back in time through history.From religion to our military, there are very few aspects of American life that the railroad hasn’t reshaped.“It’s the truth the railroad changed nearly everything,” said Richard Anderson, executive director of the Northwest Railway Museum. “Troops were moved around the country by train, and we even had ambulance trains to move wounded soldiers around the country.”At the Northwest Railway Museum in Snoqualmie, when it comes to looking back at the life of some of our military service members, you’ll find plenty of local ties to our troops this Memorial Day.“They’d be carried from Seattle to Tacoma and then on a different train to Camp Lewis,” Anderson explained.It’s our connection to the past that has museum visitors on a fast track through our country’s history.“This car was used to prepare meals on board ambulance trains,” Anderson said as he gave us a tour of an ambulance kitchen car. “It was built in 1953 and it’s an exact copy of the cars that were built in World War 2."The Northwest Railway Museum also gives guests a chance to take in the local scenery with a train ride from Snoqualmie to North Bend.

May 26, 2019