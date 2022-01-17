2 rescued after Bellevue house slides off foundation, collapses

Bellevue police and fire crews are at the scene where a home slid off its foundation and collapsed during a water main break Monday morning.

The incident happened after 5 a.m. in the 5000 block of 139th Place Southeast.

Police said two people inside the home were rescued by officers, and 17 homes in the area had to evacuate.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are searching for a water main that may have caused flooding in the area.

Police also said crews with Puget Sound Energy responded to check on a possible gas leak.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram