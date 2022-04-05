Police find man dead in car after reports of shots fired in Lynnwood

Police say officers found a man dead in a vehicle after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in Lynnwood.

Officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to Daleway Park. Lynnwood detectives found several bullet casings in the parking lot near 190th St SW and 64th Ave W.

Police said multiple people were seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. No further details, including any information about the victim, have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

