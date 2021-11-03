13-year-old boy found dead in Federal Way park identified as middle school student from Shoreline

Shoreline schools have released the identity of the 13-year-old boy who was found dead at a Federal Way park earlier this week.

Officers responded to a report of a deceased person in the 37200 block of 20th Avenue South around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as a teen from Shoreline. They say he was shot.

Einstein Middle School in the Shoreline district identified him as AJ Brown, an 8th-grade student at the school who briefly attended Echo Lake.

"Our entire school community is deeply saddened by the loss of AJ and the heartbreak his family and friends are experiencing. We join them in this grief and heartbreak," principal Nyla Fritz said in an email to parents. "Our hearts go out to AJ’s mom and his entire family and everyone who is impacted by his death. Thank you for your support of our school system as we work together to cope with this profound loss."

The case is being investigated as a homicide and the investigation remains ongoing.

Counselors will be made available for students, staff and families at the school.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

