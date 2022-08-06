Police arrest 31-time convict after a violent pursuit in Kent

Police arrested a 31-time convicted felon after he was spotted driving a stolen truck, led officers on a pursuit and rammed a police car, trapping the officer inside on Saturday.

According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), at around 3:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area near E Russel St. and Central Ave. S in Kent when he spotted a truck that was previously stolen in Tacoma. The officer tried pulling the suspect over, but due to restrictions on pursuits, the officer was unable to do so.

The KPD says the officer and his sergeant followed the stolen truck into a nearby cul-de-sac, where the suspect put the truck in reverse, intentionally ramming the front of the sergeant’s patrol car. Authorities say the suspect had enough room to move around the police cars, but chose to drive across multiple front yards, hitting a homeowner’s car along the way.

Once the suspect rammed the police car, the KPD was able to authorize a pursuit. Eventually, officers were able to pin the truck in place when the suspect entered another cul-de-sac.

RELATED: Nearly 50 auto thefts reported over 4th of July weekend in Pierce County alone

Authorities say, in an attempt to escape, the suspect violently rammed the driver’s side door of the sergeant’s police car. The KPD says the suspect began revving his engine, burning a hole inside the police car door, trapping the sergeant inside.

After commanding the suspect to exit the vehicle with his hands in the air multiple times, the suspect got out of the truck and tried to run away. However, KPD officers were able to arrest him.

According to the KPD, the suspect is a 33-year-old man from Kent who has had 31 prior convictions including eight felonies, 15 gross misdemeanors, 8 misdemeanors and five non-classified crimes. His felony convictions include two assaults, one robbery and three vehicle thefts.

Authorities say the 33-year-old’s most recent arrest was on July 22 on a King County felony warrant for eluding police.

RELATED: Stolen cars up 150% this year in Pierce County

KPD Chief Rafael Padilla released the following statement:

"Just two weeks ago our officers arrested this very same suspect on his felony warrant for Eluding Police Officers. This incident should never had occurred because this offender should have still been incarcerated based on his prior convictions. While some may consider incarceration ineffective or obsolete, the reality is our community has a right to be safe from these violent criminals. We are very fortunate that none of our officers were injured or killed during this arrest. They showed considerable restraint and professionalism during this incident and are to be commended for their actions."