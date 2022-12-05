Police address stalker rumor in University of Idaho murders investigation

On Monday, police released information on their investigation into the rumor that one of the murdered University of Idaho students had a stalker.

In an update from Moscow Police, investigators said that in mid-October, someone followed Kaylee Goncalves while she was at a local business.

The update states a man appeared to be following Goncalves inside the business and followed her when she left the business, making her way toward her car.

Investigators say during this satiation, the man turned away and did not appear to actually interact with Goncalves.

Goncalves referenced a ‘stalker’ to her friends and family, investigators say. Police believe this incident is what she was referencing.

Investigators report they spoke to that man, as well as another man he was with that night at the local business. Detectives say these two men were at the business trying to meet women.

They also say no evidence links the two men to the murders. Investigators did not name the local business.

Police say they are continuing to look into the possibility of a stalker and ask anyone with information to contact the tip line.

In Monday's update, investigators also placed focus on the time period between 9 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:45 a.m. Nov. 13, when victims Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin are reported to have been at a party at the Sigma Chi house.

Chapin and Kernodle were dating.

Investigators say any interactions, contacts, direction and method of travel, or anything abnormal could add context to the murders. Right now, they are working through more than 2,645 emailed tips, 2,770 phone tips and 1,084 digital media submissions.

They continue to ask the community for information. Whether you believe your tip is significant or not, it could be the missing puzzle piece to help solve these murders.

Police also addressed a dog they found in the home during the investigation—they said it was found uninjured in a separate room from where the murders happened.

Officials say they did not find any evidence on the dog.

Two other roommates were in the home during the night of the murders. They were not injured.