Police: 5 teens fled robbery in stolen vehicles, tried to lose police inside Federal Way mall

Five teen boys were arrested on Thursday after they allegedly robbed a man in Ballard, fled to Federal Way in stolen vehicles and then tried to shake police inside a mall.

Around noon, officers responded to a report of an assault and a robbery in the 6500 block of 15th Ave. NW in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. The victim told responding officers that the suspects had taken his cell phone, backpack and other items.

Officers tried to stop the teens in Seattle's Victory Heights neighborhood, but they kept going.

A King County helicopter tracked one of the stolen vehicles down I-5 to The Commons Mall. The suspects inside that vehicle parked and then ran into the mall, trying to evade police.

Officers from city and state agencies worked together to secure the mall and notify businesses in the area.

Police chased them through the mall and all five were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects range in age from 13 to 15. They were booked into King County Child and Family Justice Center for Robbery, and police are investigating whether they were connected to other robberies in the Seattle area.