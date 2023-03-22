Police: 2 killed in West Seattle Bridge crash

Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash overnight on the West Seattle Bridge.

Officers responded to reports of a white pickup truck driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the bridge and the truck crashing into another car before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Fatal West Seattle Bridge crash (Seattle Police Department)

When officers arrived, they found the two cars had extensive damage.

Seattle Fire Department medics responded, and the driver and passenger inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene. They were both 18 years old.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to police, he showed signs of impairment and is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.